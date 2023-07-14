Edmonton senior in hospital after random attack in broad daylight

Send this page to someone via email

Jay Woolner has been spending a lot of time at the hospital with his 86-year-old father. His dad is a retired photographer, and enjoys spending his days walking in Edmonton’s downtown and river valley taking pictures. Sunday morning was no different for the senior.

“He was just out there doing his thing,” Woolner said. “He wasn’t hurting anybody. He wasn’t talking to anybody. He was just enjoying a beautiful day.”

Just after 10 a.m. that beautiful day turned ugly. Woolner said his dad was getting into his vehicle at Jasper Avenue and 97th Street. He was suddenly attacked by a man he did not know.

“He was pushed down and broke his hip,” Woolner said.

He had a hip replacement Monday. Woolner said his dad was lucky because there were two peace officers nearby who were able to stop the attacker.

“From what we got from police … he thought dad was a government agent surveilling him.”

Woolner wants the Alberta government to change policies to be able to intervene when people are suffering from mental health or addiction issues.

“We’ve got to protect our seniors, our children. I live in Fort McMurray. I won’t bring my grandkids here as a place to live because they’re not safe in this city,” Woolner said.

“They cannot defend themselves without putting themselves at risk. But why is it up to them? At some point, policy has to change … The greater good must be protected.”

Public safety and emergency services minister Mike Ellis said there’s no single solution to these complex issues.

It’s not clear what exactly lead up to this assault but Ellis said crystal meth use is one factor contributing to the violent crimes in Edmonton.

“This is why we have to have the law enforcement community there to provide that protection for people, whether it be at or near the LRT stations or walking the beat in Edmonton,” Ellis said.

Woolner said his dad will heal from his physical injuries but he is shaken up. Woolner isn’t sure if his dad will ever feel safe again to go downtown or in the river valley to take photos.

“I’m angry. This hurt.”

“I have to think in my head what the next steps are, whether I stay in Fort McMurray, whether he stays in Edmonton, what my next steps are to make sure my dad is safe and can do the things he wants to in the future,” Woolner said.

He hopes there is more effort to make Edmonton safer. Woolner doesn’t want anyone else to go through what his dad has.

“He’s 86 years old. He earned the right to walk downtown safely, and take pictures of buildings. He’s earned that.”

Edmonton police have charged 54-year-old Orian Blain Larose with aggravated assault. His next court appearance is July 19.