Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the Okanagan.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is causing, or is expected to cause, poor air quality and reduced visibility in the Southern Interior for the next 24 to 48 hours.

A smoky skies bulletin had been issued earlier for the Shuswap region.

The national weather agency says people with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

“Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air,” said Environment Canada.

The air quality health index for the Central Okanagan on Friday at 2 p.m. was in the low-risk category at 3. The South Okanagan was also projected to be at 3 as well.

However, the North Okanagan was in the moderate-risk category at 6.

FRIDAY: Smoky Skies Bulletin issued for the regions of B.C. highlighted on the map. Areas are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours. Details: https://t.co/RyWJesymdD@fnha @Northern_Health @Interior_Health @VCHhealthcare… pic.twitter.com/4Ow0fV123A — Env Report BC (@EnvReportBC) July 14, 2023

Farther north, Kamloops was in the high-risk category at 8, as was Williams Lake. Those two communities had the highest ratings in the province.

More information on local air quality is available online.