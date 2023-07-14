Menu

Weather

Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 6:06 pm
A map showing the smoky skies bulletin covering the Southern Interior on Friday, July 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing the smoky skies bulletin covering the Southern Interior on Friday, July 14, 2023. Environment Canada
A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the Okanagan.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke is causing, or is expected to cause, poor air quality and reduced visibility in the Southern Interior for the next 24 to 48 hours.

A smoky skies bulletin had been issued earlier for the Shuswap region.

The national weather agency says people with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

“Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air,” said Environment Canada.

The air quality health index for the Central Okanagan on Friday at 2 p.m. was in the low-risk category at 3. The South Okanagan was also projected to be at 3 as well.

However, the North Okanagan was in the moderate-risk category at 6.

Farther north, Kamloops was in the high-risk category at 8, as was Williams Lake. Those two communities had the highest ratings in the province.

More information on local air quality is available online.

KelownaOkanaganEnvironment Canadacentral okanaganVernonpentictonsouth okanaganNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorShuswapSalmon ArmSmoky Skies BulletinOkanagan smoky skies bulletin
