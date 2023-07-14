52-year-old dies after a serious collision in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for witnesses after a fatal collision killed one person and sent a second to hospital in the town of Innisfil.

On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., police, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sideroad 20 north of Shore Acres Drive.

Police say a 52-year-old male driver from Innisfil was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other involved driver was transported to hospital.

Police are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dashcam or security camera footage to contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.