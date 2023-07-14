Menu

Traffic

52-year-old dies after a serious collision in Innisfil

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 11:12 am
Body-Worn Camera on South Simcoe Police officer in May 2022 View image in full screen
Body-worn camera on South Simcoe police officer in May 2022. Handout/South Simcoe police
Police are looking for witnesses after a fatal collision killed one person and sent a second to hospital in the town of Innisfil.

On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., police, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Sideroad 20 north of Shore Acres Drive.

Police say a 52-year-old male driver from Innisfil was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other involved driver was transported to hospital.

Police are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dashcam or security camera footage to contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.

