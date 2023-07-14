Powerful summer storm leaves 200K in the dark, floods streets in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers are surveilling the damage Friday after a powerful summer storm — that produced at least one confirmed tornado — flooded roads, downed trees and left thousands in the dark.

Hydro-Québec says about 200,000 households were still without electricity as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The situation is improving as the public utility said high winds and torrential rain knocked out power for nearly 392,000 clients at its peak Thursday night.

“In almost 12 hours, we have restored power to 49 per cent of customers who were out of service,” Hydro-Québec said in an online update.

“Today, we can count on a strike force of over 800 workers, including linemen, pruners and planting crews. We continue to mobilize crews.”

Severe thunderstorms swept through parts of southern and central Quebec, including Montreal, on Thursday afternoon. Environment Canada confirmed a tornado in Mirabel, located north of the city, though there were no reported injuries or damage.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency said a second suspected tornado touched down in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., though it has not been confirmed.

— with files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press