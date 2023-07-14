Menu

Crime

76-year-old killed in collision just north of Mitchell: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 9:41 am
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file
One person was killed in a collision involving a transport truck and two passenger vehicles on the outskirts of Mitchell on Thursday, according to provincial police in Perth County.

Emergency services were dispatched to the collision on Road 164 at Line 36 in West Perth at around noon.

Police say the driver of one of the passenger vehicles, a 76-year-old from West Perth, was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The OPP West Region traffic incident management and enforcement team was brought in to investigate the collision alongside local officers.

Line 164 was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

Police have not said yet whether charges will be laid in connection to the collision.

Anyone who may have seen or has dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnesses can call police at 1-888-310-1122.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceKitchener newsGuelph NewsOntario. NewsPerth CountyLondon newsperth county oppStratford newsOPP newswest perthMitchell OntarioMitchell fatal collisionMitchener fatal collision
