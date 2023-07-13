Menu

Economy

Lethbridge County looking for feedback through economic development survey

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 7:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge County looking for feedback through economic development survey'
Lethbridge County looking for feedback through economic development survey
The economy continues to be top of mind for many Albertans and it has Lethbridge County exploring how to strategically plan for its future. As Quinn Campbell explains, this includes a budding industry that contributes billions to the Canadian economy.
Lethbridge County says it is the most productive agricultural economy in Alberta, bringing in billions of dollars annually. Now, the county is looking for ways to keep that momentum going.

“We are trying to build a strategy again, a forward-looking strategy on economic development at the county. What does that look like in the immediate future? Five, 10, 20 years down the road?” said Reeve Tory Campbell.

Lethbridge County is launching a survey to help guide a new economic strategic plan. Campbell said the county has to ask some important questions to determine the path forward.

“What do we need to do as a municipality to maybe try and give that a jolt and supercharge that? What can we do to be a little more attractive to industry and what opportunities lies out there for us?” added Campbell.

Trevor Lewington with Economic Development Lethbridge said municipalities will have an upper hand if they continue to grown and change their long-term goals, especially after dealing with COVID-19 challenges and inflation.

“It’s critical that every municipality really think about its economic development strategy on a regular basis. Nothing is static. It used to be in business that you could make a five-year plan and you would stick to your goals and you’d just hammer it out.

“Well, honestly, sometimes now it feels like five days is a bit of a stretch to be consistent.”

Campbell said part of that strategy is looking for ways to diversify while also supporting its staple industry.

More on Money

“We need to have an open mind. Agriculture has gotten us to this point and it will continue to carry us and we are quite happy about that and and we would love to build that out further but at the same time we have to look at all opportunities, realize what our constraints are and maybe try and incentivize, capitalize on that and see what other opportunity lies.”

The county wants to hear from businesses and residents. What do they think will be the next big step that will set the county even further apart from the rest?

A link to the public survey can be found here.

There will also be an opportunity at the end of the survey to sign up to provide additional input in focus groups that are scheduled for Aug. 16 and 17.

Following the public engagement period, feedback will be reviewed and used to help guide the County’s Economic Development Strategy, which is anticipated for completion later this year.

AgricultureEconomyEconomic DevelopmentLethbridge CountyTrevor LewingtonEcenomic Development LethbridgeEconomic Development SurveyLethbridge County Survey
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

