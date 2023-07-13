Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario horse trainer suspended for suspicious death of racehorse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2023 5:44 pm
A horse trainer has been suspended from racing for three years and fined $11,000 for the suspicious death of a racehorse. A sign for the AGCO is pictured at the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque, Ont. on Friday, July 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A horse trainer has been suspended from racing for three years and fined $11,000 for the suspicious death of a racehorse. A sign for the AGCO is pictured at the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque, Ont. on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A racehorse trainer has been suspended from the sport for three years and fined $11,000 for the suspicious death of a horse.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says an investigation found that the trainer violated multiple rules of standardbred racing.

It says the violations included an act of neglect, providing misleading information regarding the whereabouts of the horse, engaging in conduct not in the best interest of racing and failing to report the death of the racehorse.

The AGCO says the trainer is suspended until July 2026.

Trending Now

The commission acts as the regulating body for all forms of horseracing in Ontario, including the operation of racetracks and racing participants.

All AGCO decisions can be appealed to the Horse Racing Appeal Panel, an independent body mandated to hear appeals of decisions.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
OntarioagcoAlcohol and Gaming Commission of OntarioHorse Racing Appeal PanelHorse trainer suspendedOntario horse trainer suspended
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices