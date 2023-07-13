Menu

Environment

Southern Interior residents should brace for smoky skies

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 5:04 pm
Canada heatwave: Nearly a third of Canadians don’t have air conditioning, data shows
Canada has seen a swathe of heat warnings in the past week, warnings of elevated risks for heat-related illnesses, and lowered air quality. But data shows many Canadians don’t have air conditioning, with only 64 per cent of Canadian households having access to some kind of air conditioning in 2021, the most recent year for which figures are available. Nathaniel Dove has the details.
A large swath of the Southern Interior is expected to be swamped in smoke again this week, as smog from fires burning in northern B.C. wafts in.

Environment Canada issued a warning for the South Thompson,  Shuswap,  Fraser Canyon and North Thompson areas, explaining that smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours,” Environment Canada said.

Timelapse of fire in downtown Vernon

“High levels of smoke continue in northeastern B.C and around Williston Lake. For other regions, new fire activity over the past 24 hours will contribute to local smoke conditions.”

Haze and smoke conditions will be highly variable, especially in areas near new fires. Local precipitation, the national weather agency warns, may only temporarily improve smoky conditions.

There are more than 320 wildfires burning across the province with 207 of those burning out of control.

In the last 24 hours, about 38 wildfires have been sparked in B.C. and there are now 17 wildfires of note, meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to communities and people.

Breathing Easy: Navigating wildfire smoke pollution
Environment Canada Air Quality Smoke Smoky Skies Fraser Canyon South Thompson North Thompson Shuswap
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

