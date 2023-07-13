First look at proposed student residence at former Guelph hotel site

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph city council got their first glimpse of a proposed student housing project.

Developers, Aventus Developments, made a presentation to council at Tuesday’s planning meeting.

The project would consist of four towers between six and 11 storeys tall located at the southeast corner of Stone Road East and Gordon Street on the former Ramada Inn site across the street from the University of Guelph campus.

The four buildings will have a total of 532 units and 1,149 bedrooms.

The presentation and report seeking an official plan and zoning bylaw amendment was accepted by council as information.

“This has been under development for about 10 years,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie in his post-council update on Twitter.

“Though some appeals at the province, there was decisions made as to what’s allowed there. But the developer has come forward to do some site-specific changes to allow that development to move forward.”

The meeting also saw a number of delegations from the public, many brought their concerns to council about the potential impact the development will have.

“I heard about access to the property from Gordon Street,” said Ward 4 Coun. Linda Busuttil. “Concerns about garbage and deliveries for the commercial space as well.”

Ward 2 Coun. Carly Klassen said, “For me, I was curious of how it was going to look in our architecture with the University.”

The proposed student residence will not be operated by the U of G but rather the developers themselves.

Staff are expected to bring a report back with recommendations to council at a later date.

