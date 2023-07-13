Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search called off for missing boater off Salt Spring Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 5:45 pm
Salt Spring Island as seen from the air. View image in full screen
Salt Spring Island as seen from the air. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A search for a missing boater off B.C.’s Salt Spring Island has been called off.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said a search was launched around 5 p.m. Wednesday, after a small boat was found with its motor running in Long Harbour, but nobody aboard.

Assets were deployed both by air and on the water, however crews were unable to find any sign of the missing boater.

Search efforts were suspended late Wednesday evening.

The JRCC said the file has now been handed to the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
RCMPmissing personMissing BoaterJRCCSalt Spring IslandMissing boatSalt Springjoint rescue coordinaiton centresalt spring missing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices