Search called off for missing boater off Salt Spring Island

Send this page to someone via email

A search for a missing boater off B.C.’s Salt Spring Island has been called off.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said a search was launched around 5 p.m. Wednesday, after a small boat was found with its motor running in Long Harbour, but nobody aboard.

Assets were deployed both by air and on the water, however crews were unable to find any sign of the missing boater.

Search efforts were suspended late Wednesday evening.

The JRCC said the file has now been handed to the RCMP.