AlphaBow fined by Alberta regulator for constructing pipeline prior to approvals

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary energy company is being fined for building a pipeline without the necessary approvals.

On Thursday, the Alberta Energy Regulator said it fined AlphaBow Energy Ltd. $25,000 for building a pair of pipelines between Nov. 11 and 17, 2021.

On Nov. 17, 2021, AER became aware of the company’s work when AlphaBow submitted a notification of pressure test to the regulator, which led to a pipeline inspection.

“While AlphaBow had applied for pipeline licences, the AER had not approved the applications prior to construction. As a result, the AER ordered the company to stop work, issued two notices of noncompliance, and launched an investigation,” the regulator said in a press release.

“Based on the investigation findings, the AER is taking enforcement action against AlphaBow by issuing a fine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Before building infrastructure like pipelines, companies must apply for the appropriate licence from AER, which enables the regulator to assess the risks and effects of the work, and make sure the project is in line with the safe and responsible development of energy resources.

AER said the fine amount was based on the seriousness of the company’s breaking of the rules and the effect or potential effect those actions have on public safety, the environment or resource protection.