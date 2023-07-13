Police seek info after numerous catalytic converters stolen from Etobicoke parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect vehicle following the theft of numerous catalytic converters from a west Etobicoke parking lot in May.

Around 4 a.m. on May 9, police responded to a theft call in the area of Mill and Burnhamthorpe roads.

Police allege that a suspect drove into the parking lot of a business in the area and numerous catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked in the lot. The suspect then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that features a number of precious metals such as platinum, palladium and cadmium. Police say the metals are often sold to scrap metal yards.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a silver Honda Fit, with a flat black hood, black rims, a sticker on the rear passenger-side window, a black front bumper, a red sticker on the driver side and red brake calipers.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle.

— With files from Global News’ Greg Davis

