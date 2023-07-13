Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Moose Lake boy, 13, charged with animal cruelty after four abused puppies found dead

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 1:39 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside a detachment in this file photo. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside a detachment in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Daryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A teenage boy from Mosakahiken Cree Nation is facing animal cruelty charges after a group of children allegedly abused and killed four puppies in the community, also known as Moose Lake.

RCMP said they were tipped off to the group’s activities after a community member found a dead puppy hanging from a stop sign last Thursday and called police.

According to police, a group of around 10 kids, ranging in age from nine to 13, were in an area park early that morning, where they were abusing the animals. A local resident chased them away and found three dead puppies. A fourth was found by officers during a search of the area.

“This is a very concerning act for the RCMP and the community,” said Moose Lake detachment commander Sgt. Rick Sinclair in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many community members care deeply for their dogs. We appreciate the assistance we received during the investigation. We are working with the community and our partners to find a way forward, focusing on healing and providing resources to families.”

Because the other youth involved were under the age of 12, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, most of them could not be charged.

Trending Now

A 13-year-old boy faces charges of killing animals and cruelty to animals causing unnecessary suffering.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries'
Winnipeg man charged with animal cruelty after cat found with severe injuries
RCMPManitoba RCMPAnimal AbuseMoose LakeMoose Lake RCMPCruelty to animalspuppies killed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices