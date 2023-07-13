Moose Lake boy, 13, charged with animal cruelty after four abused puppies found dead

Send this page to someone via email

This story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A teenage boy from Mosakahiken Cree Nation is facing animal cruelty charges after a group of children allegedly abused and killed four puppies in the community, also known as Moose Lake.

RCMP said they were tipped off to the group’s activities after a community member found a dead puppy hanging from a stop sign last Thursday and called police.

According to police, a group of around 10 kids, ranging in age from nine to 13, were in an area park early that morning, where they were abusing the animals. A local resident chased them away and found three dead puppies. A fourth was found by officers during a search of the area.

“This is a very concerning act for the RCMP and the community,” said Moose Lake detachment commander Sgt. Rick Sinclair in a statement.

“Many community members care deeply for their dogs. We appreciate the assistance we received during the investigation. We are working with the community and our partners to find a way forward, focusing on healing and providing resources to families.”

Because the other youth involved were under the age of 12, under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, most of them could not be charged.

A 13-year-old boy faces charges of killing animals and cruelty to animals causing unnecessary suffering.