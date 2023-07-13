Omission of north leg of Green Line LRT in Alberta mandate letters draws frustration

There are renewed calls to get the next phase of Calgary’s Green Line LRT project on track after a recently-released mandate letter to a provincial minister had no mention of the northern leg of the transit line.

Work is underway on the first phase of Calgary’s $5.5-billion LRT project, which is funded equally by all three levels of government, to run between Shepard in the southeast, under the downtown core to Eau Claire.

The Opposition noted the mandate letter sent by Premier Danielle Smith to Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen didn’t include the next phase of the Green Line, which would see the LRT line cross the Bow River and travel north past the ring road.

The mandate letter instead directs Dreeshen to look at the feasibility of a “Metrolinx-like model for commuter rail service using heavy rail on the Canadian Pacific rail line from Airdrie to Okotoks.”

Calgary-North East MLA Gurinder Brar called on the province to “make a firm commitment” to the next phase of the project, in the hopes that could inspire confidence and kickstart early stages of work and funding for the northern leg.

“We understand that it is a city project, but it is an economic project as well, and that’s what the UCP’s approach should be,” he told reporters Thursday. “They need to fund this project completely, especially the northern leg.”

The NDP said the expansion to the Green Line LRT would enhance public transportation, create jobs and promote sustainable development,

Extending the Green Line north is at the top of Calgary Transit’s capital projects priority list in its 30-year strategy, with a benefit score of 99 out of 100.

The report estimated that 58,100 people would use the line daily by 2048, but noted that a functional planning study hasn’t been completed on the entirety of the project.

According to Darshpreet Bhatti, CEO of the Green Line project, officials are working with Bow Transit Connectors, the consortium of companies selected to build the first phase of the LRT development, to determine timelines, costs and designs.

He said that work is expected to be complete in summer 2024, when the contracts will be formally signed to work begins on the project.

Bhatti said while there have been conversations about the northern leg of the Green Line, their mandate states that work can only begin after the procurement of the first stage is finished and if there is still funding left over.

“Right now, phase two is defined as Eau Claire to 16th Avenue North,” Bhatti said. “But subject to what funding is available, whether through the existing pool of funds or whatever may come through our funding partners over the course of the next few years, then you decide on what makes sense at that time.”

Bhatti added that there will be options available as to how far north the Green Line goes, depending on the funding available at the time and a decision by city council.

However, advocacy groups like LRT on the Green, said a commitment from the province may help address uncertainty among north Calgary residents about ever getting a CTrain in their area.

“I really want to stress the need for confidence in the Green Line from our province, and not seeing it in the mandate letters is not inspiring confidence,” LRT on the Green north director Andrew Yule told Global News. “I think what what drives up costs of these projects is the fact that we don’t have champions of the Green Line on all levels of government.”

In a statement to Global News, Alberta’s transportation minister said the most recent provincial budget included $1.3 billion over the next three years for transit projects in Calgary and Edmonton, including $541 million for the Green Line.

“Alberta’s annual report released on June 29 indicated $457 million in provincial funding was unspent by Calgary and Edmonton on transit projects last year,” Dreeshen said in the statement. “It’s an interesting tactic by the NDP to openly attack Calgary’s mayor and council on transit construction.”

Dreeshen’s statement went on to say that the province would continue to support and fund “important projects that deliver for the people of Calgary and Edmonton.”