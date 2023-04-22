Green Line LRT forces Calgary artists to search for new studio space

Artist Christine Wignall joins Global News Calgary to discuss the closure of Artpoint Gallery in the city’s southeast and has details on the big art sale taking place over a few weekends in April.
