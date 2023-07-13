Toronto crash that left motorcyclist critically injured happened as vehicle made U-turn: police

A crash in Toronto Wednesday afternoon that left a motorcyclist with critical injuries happened as a vehicle was making a U-turn, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the scene of the collision on Islington Avenue, north of Lake Shore Boulevard West, at 3:07 p.m.
Police said an orange Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading south on Islington Avenue, approaching Lake Shore Boulevard West, when a grey Mitsubishi RVR tried to make a U-turn from the northbound to the southbound lanes of Islington.
The motorcycle and the vehicle making the U-turn then collided, police said.
The motorcyclist, who paramedics said was a man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers are continuing to investigate and asked that any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident contact police.
