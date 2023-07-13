Menu

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man attempts armed carjacking while fleeing from officers in Vaughan: police

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 3:36 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser.
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News
A Toronto man wanted for previous offences was arrested following a police chase involving a collision and an attempted armed carjacking in Vaughan, officers say.

On July 5 around 10:20 p.m., officers pulled up to a suspicious vehicle idling in the parking lot at 4001 Steeles Avenue West, York Regional Police said.

The vehicle, a white BMW SUV driven by a suspect, rammed the cruiser and fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a second collision at Jane Street and Hullmar Drive while fleeing from the initial scene.

The suspect then exited the BMW and ran toward a parking lot on Jane Street. Once there, it’s alleged that he attempted to steal an idling vehicle by climbing into the back seat and pointing a handgun at the driver.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is investigating after it was discovered the suspect sustained a serious injury during the incident, police said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

Trending Now

Police said the suspect was wanted on a warrant for previous offences and had two separate firearm prohibitions at the time of the incident.

Akwasi Edusei, 23, of Toronto has been charged with numerous offences.

Police highlight car jackings in York Region
Crime, York Regional Police, SIU, Vaughan, Carjacking, York Police, Jane Street, armed carjacking, Hullmar Drive, vaughan carjacking, JANE STREET AND HULLMAR DRIVE
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

