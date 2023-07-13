Menu

Comments

Canada

Hospital entrance in Wingham, Ont. needs repairs after man goes on rampage: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 12:40 pm
Wingham and District Hospital. View image in full screen
Wingham and District Hospital. Google Maps
A hospital in Wingham, Ont., went into lockdown last week after an unwelcomed visitor broke in and began a destructive rampage, according to provincial police in Huron County.

OPP say officers were sent to Wingham and District Hospital on July 8 at around 5:50 p.m. after receiving a call that a disruptive individual had been asked to exit the premises.

Before the officers were able to reach the hospital, police say they received a second call that a man was attempting to get back into the hospital by using a chair to smash the front doors.

Once the man got inside by damaging the entrance doors, he began to damage other items inside the hospital, according to police, who say staff activated a full lockdown of the facility.

Ten minutes after the initial call came in, OPP officers reached the scene, and say they were forced to use a conducted energy weapon to apprehend the man.

Police said the incident has forced the hospital entrance to be closed for extensive repairs.

A 35-year-old man from North Huron is facing a number of charges including mischief over $5,000, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, forcible entry, common nuisance, and failure to comply with release order.

In an announcement posted to Twitter, the hospital closed that day for around 12 hours to allow for cleanup.

