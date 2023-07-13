Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 150 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2023 12:01 pm
‘Awful lot of pain for a very little gain’: Some economists question Bank of Canada’s key interest rate hike
Strength in the technology sector and the base metal stocks helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index gained nearly 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 148.89 points at 20,219.66.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 46.77 points at 34,394.20. The S&P 500 index was up 23.24 points at 4,495.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 136.86 points at 14,055.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.21 cents US compared with 75.83 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was up 59 cents at US$76.34 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$2.00 at US$1,963.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.94 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

