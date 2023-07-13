Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Three Sask. provincial byelections called by Premier Scott Moe

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 11:47 am
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called for a byelection for three constituencies Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called for a byelection for three constituencies Thursday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Liam Richards
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse will have byelections to fill their vacant seats on Aug. 10.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe called the byelections for all three constituencies Thursday morning, noting voting week will run from Aug. 3 to 10.

Polls will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Trending Now

“Voters in these three constituencies will have a chance to decide which candidate will ensure Saskatchewan’s strong growth continues and that it’s growth that works for everyone,” Moe said.

“I expect to see a strongly contested campaign by all parties and candidates.”

More on Politics
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsScott MoeSaskatchewan GovernmentByelectionRegina Coronation ParkRegina Walsh AcresLumsden-Morse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices