Growing risk of syphilis, HIV ahead of Country Thunder

With Country Thunder fast approaching, the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) will be a concern, as it has been for many years.

According to Planned Parenthood, Saskatchewan is leading the country in syphilis rates, and the numbers have increased 900 per cent in the last five years.

In addition, HIV rates are three times the national average and chlamydia rates are double.

With Country Thunder on the horizon, those at Planned Parenthood are warning people to be careful.

“Consent is something I think that’s not really talked about as much, but it plays a huge role in transmission rates,” said Amanda Delacruz, a licensed nurse with Planned Parenthood Regina.

She said the mix of alcohol and drugs that people might partake in at large festivals can contribute to transmission rates.

“Have a buddy system and make sure you have someone with you if you’re partaking in substances, and if you are using substances making sure you’re using a safe supply.”

Delacruz said if you are feeling like something is wrong, don’t be afraid to get tested.

“People should get tested before and after,” she explained. “It’s really important knowing your status going into events like this. No one is immune. And definitely come in after and chat with us if you think you’ve been in contact with any STDs.”

Doctor Ibrahim Khan, a regional medical health officer for Indigenous Services Canada, has seen testing rates double, which he calls “amazing” but there remains an active outbreak of syphilis across the province in Indigenous communities.

“There is a lot of good online resources available and anyone who lives on reserves, there is a community health nurse, there are outreach workers, there’s a harm reduction program,” Khan said. “It’s just a matter of connecting with the right person.”

Country Thunder starts Thursday, July 13.