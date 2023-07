See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 25-year-old man from Debden, SK, was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ahthahakoop Cree Nation on Tuesday.

He was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

His family has been notified.

RCMP are investigating and asks anyone with information to contact Ahthahakoop RCMP at 306-780-5461, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.saskcrimestoppers.com.