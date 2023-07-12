Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vehicle fire closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 4:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke'
Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke
WATCH: A fiery, multi-vehicle crash has closed Highway 1 just west of Revelstoke. The crash involved at least two vehicles near the Griffin Lake avalanche gate.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A serious “vehicle incident” has closed part of the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C.

At least one vehicle was seen engulfed in flames on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke, stopping the travel of summer holiday traffic.

Emergency responders were on the scene directing traffic and attending to injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they received a call at around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and three ambulances responded to the incident near Three Valley Gap.

At least one vehicle is pictured on fire, sitting on Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C., on July 12, 2023. View image in full screen
At least one vehicle is pictured on fire, sitting on Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C., on July 12, 2023. Global News

Paramedics cared for five patients and transported one to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Drive BC said the highway between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake has been closed and no detour is available.

Trending Now

Authorities don’t have an estimate on when the highway will reopen.

More to come…

More on Canada
Highway 1Trans-Canada HighwayRevelstokeSerious collisionVehicle FireMotor Vehicle Collisiontrans-canada highway collisionRevelstoke car fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices