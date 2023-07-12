Vehicle fire closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A serious “vehicle incident” has closed part of the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C.

At least one vehicle was seen engulfed in flames on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke, stopping the travel of summer holiday traffic.

Emergency responders were on the scene directing traffic and attending to injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they received a call at around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and three ambulances responded to the incident near Three Valley Gap.

View image in full screen At least one vehicle is pictured on fire, sitting on Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C., on July 12, 2023. Global News

Paramedics cared for five patients and transported one to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Drive BC said the highway between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake has been closed and no detour is available.

Authorities don’t have an estimate on when the highway will reopen.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions west of #Revelstoke between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake due to a vehicle incident. Emergency crews are on scene. No detour is available. ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/SCT7VWcggB — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 12, 2023

More to come…