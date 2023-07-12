Vehicle fire closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

A serious “vehicle incident” has closed part of the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C.
At least one vehicle was seen engulfed in flames on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke, stopping the travel of summer holiday traffic.
Emergency responders were on the scene directing traffic and attending to injuries.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said they received a call at around 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and three ambulances responded to the incident near Three Valley Gap.
Paramedics cared for five patients and transported one to hospital.
Drive BC said the highway between Griffin Lake and Three Valley Lake has been closed and no detour is available.
Authorities don’t have an estimate on when the highway will reopen.
More to come…
