Fifth and final suspect in Byron Bear homicide arrested by Prince Albert police

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert investigators have said the final suspect in the homicide of Byron Bear was arrested on Tuesday by Prince Albert police.

Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Prince Albert police believe Bear was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East, saying there was evidence of a serious assault.

Bear’s remains were found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., 95 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert on Feb. 10, 2022.

Jackson Henry was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday and arrested from a residence in the unit block of Clarke Place.

He appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

Four other individuals have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Bear’s death, all arrested in 2022.