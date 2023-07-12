Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fifth and final suspect in Byron Bear homicide arrested by Prince Albert police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 4:16 pm
Five people are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Byron Bear in Prince Albert, Sask. View image in full screen
Five people are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Byron Bear in Prince Albert, Sask. Supplied / Prince Albert Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prince Albert investigators have said the final suspect in the homicide of Byron Bear was arrested on Tuesday by Prince Albert police.

Bear, 27, was reported missing by his family on Dec. 7, 2021.

Prince Albert police believe Bear was involved in a serious incident the previous day at a home in the 300 block of 9th Street East, saying there was evidence of a serious assault.

Bear’s remains were found in a rural area near Hague, Sask., 95 kilometres southwest of Prince Albert on Feb. 10, 2022.

Trending Now

Jackson Henry was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday and arrested from a residence in the unit block of Clarke Place.

He appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court Wednesday morning.

Four other individuals have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Bear’s death, all arrested in 2022.

Advertisement
More on Canada
CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsHomicide Investigationprince albert newsPrince Albert crimeByron Bear
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices