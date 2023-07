Manitoba Moose 2023-24 Schedule Released

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose have released their 2023-24 regular season schedule. The American Hockey League affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets will open at home in a 7 p.m. face-off versus the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, October 13.

The two teams will wrap up the weekend doubleheader at Canada Life Centre with a 2 p.m. matinee rematch on Sunday, October 15.

We are sooooo excited to see you so, we're expediting the process! For the next 48 HOURS ONLY, get tickets to any regular season home game of the 2023-24 season & save on the fees! ๐ŸŽŸ HURRY ๐Ÿ†™: https://t.co/Kg8bGWqVPY ๐Ÿƒโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿƒโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿƒ pic.twitter.com/bz0UkyivDy — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) July 12, 2023

The Moose will play eight of their first 10 games at home. Manitoba will also have a season high, nine-game road trip that begins January 27 in Rockford, Illinois and continue through the finale on February 14 in Calgary.

Besides the home opening weekend, one of the other major highlights will be the annual New Year’s Eve game at Canada Life Centre when the Moose close out 2023 with a 4 p.m. faceoff versus the Central Division rival Texas Stars.

Listen hereย https://manitobamoose.leanplayer.com/ย for livestreaming of all Moose games with Daniel Fink.

Date Opponent Time

October

Friday, Oct. 13 Calgary 7:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 15 Calgary 2:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 20 Iowa 7:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 21 Iowa 6:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 27 @ Texas 7:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 28 @ Texas 7:00 PM

November

Saturday, Nov. 4 Rockford 2:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 5 Rockford 2:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 12 Laval 2:00 PM

Monday, Nov. 13 Laval 10:30 AM

Friday, Nov. 17 @ Belleville 6:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 18 @ Toronto 3:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 19 @ Toronto 3:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov. 22 @ Rockford 7:00 PM

Friday, Nov. 24 @ Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 26 @ Grand Rapids 4:00 PM

December

Friday, Dec. 1 Rockford 7:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 3 Rockford 2:00 PM

Friday, Dec. 8 @ Calgary 8:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 10 @ Calgary 2:00 PM

Friday, Dec. 15 Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 17 Milwaukee 2:00 PM

Tuesday, Dec. 19 @ Chicago 11:00 AM

Friday, Dec. 22 @ Iowa 7:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 23 @ Iowa 6:00 PM

Friday, Dec. 29 Texas 7:00 PM

Sunday, Dec. 31 Texas 4:00 PM

January

Saturday, Jan. 6 Belleville 2:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 7 Belleville 2:00 PM

Wednesday, Jan. 10 @ Belleville 6:00 PM

Friday, Jan. 12 @ Laval 6:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 13 @ Laval 2:00 PM

Friday, Jan. 19 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 20 Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Tuesday, Jan. 23 Chicago 7:00 PM

Wednesday, Jan. 24 Chicago 7:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 27 @ Rockford 7:00 PM

Sunday, Jan. 28 @ Chicago 3:00 PM

Tuesday, Jan. 30 @ Rockford 7:00 PM

February

Friday, Feb. 2 @ Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 3 @ Rockford 7:00 PM

Friday, Feb. 9 @ Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 10 @ Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Tuesday, Feb. 13 @ Calgary 8:00 PM

Wednesday, Feb. 14 @ Calgary 8:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 17 Milwaukee 2:00 PM

Monday, Feb. 19 Milwaukee 2:00 PM

Friday, Feb. 23 Calgary 7:00 PM

Saturday, Feb. 24 Calgary 6:00 PM

March

Saturday, March 2 Texas 2:00 PM

Sunday, March 3 Texas 2:00 PM

Wednesday, March 6 @ Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 9 @ Iowa 6:00 PM

Sunday, March 10 @ Iowa 3:00 PM

Wednesday, March 13 @ Milwaukee 10:30 AM

Friday, March 15 @ Chicago 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 16 @ Chicago 7:00 PM

Tuesday, March 19 Grand Rapids 10:30 AM

Wednesday, March 20 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 23 Abbotsford 2:00 PM

Sunday, March 24 Abbotsford 2:00 PM

Wednesday, March 27 Toronto 7:00 PM

Friday, March 29 Toronto 2:00 PM

April

Tuesday, April 2 @ Abbotsford 9:00 PM

Wednesday, April 3 @ Abbotsford 9:00 PM

Saturday, April 6 Chicago 2:00 PM

Sunday, April 7 Chicago 2:00 PM

Saturday, April 13 Iowa 2:00 PM

Sunday, April 14 Iowa 2:00 PM

Wednesday, April 17 @ Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Friday, April 19 @ Texas 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 20 @ Texas 7:00 PM

All times Central