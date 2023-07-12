SIU ends investigation into man’s seizure in holding cell at Peterborough police station

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into a man who suffered a seizure while in a holding cell at the Peterborough Police Service’s station earlier this year.

According to SIU director Joseph Martino, on March 19, a 47-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication and taken to a holding cell at the police station.

Martino says that while the man was in the cell, he suffered a seizure and was transported by ambulance to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

“As the man refused to sign a medical release or discuss the details of his time in custody, this left patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer,” Martino said in his report released on Wednesday.

“It would appear officers did nothing to cause or contribute to his self-described medical condition.”

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU investigates any incident involving police that results in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault or when an officer discharges a firearm at a person.