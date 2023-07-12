Memorial to be built for 5 men who died in 2021 Kelowna crane collapse

Send this page to someone via email

Two years ago, five men died in downtown Kelowna, B.C., when a construction crane collapsed.

On Wednesday morning, plans for a permanent memorial were unveiled at Knowles Memorial Park, three blocks east of the deadly incident along the 1400 block of St. Paul Street on July 12, 2021.

2:32 Unions call for more transparency with crane collapse investigation

Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook and brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer were construction workers who died that day. Also killed was Brad Zawislak when the falling crane hit the building he was in.

Story continues below advertisement

The crane, operated by Stemmer Construction, was being disassembled when it collapsed.

View image in full screen An artist’s rendering of what the memorial could look like. Submitted

Scores of people were in attendance at Knowles Park on Wednesday morning.

The park will be redesigned and will include dedicated areas for each of the five men.

Fundraising, with a goal of $300,000, is underway for the design, construction and maintenance of the memorial.

2:54 Families of the men killed in a crane collapse speak on the first anniversary of the catastrophic incident

“The Rise Memorial will immortalize the memories of the five men lost and evolve over time as a key anchor point in the downtown Kelowna landscape, giving everyone a space to grieve, remember, reminisce, and be truly present in the power of community,” reads a fundraiser being hosted by United Way of British Columbia.