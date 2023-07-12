‘Suspicious’ apartment fire causes $200K in damage: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an apartment building on Simcoe Street near Wellington Street is being investigated as “suspicious,” police in London, Ont., said Wednesday.

The Tuesday evening fire at 241 Simcoe St. resulted in the evacuation of the building and roughly $200,000 in damages, but no injuries were reported by police or the fire department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been reported and police have not released any information about a potential suspect or suspects.

London police say members of its street crime unit are investigating with support from the fire department.

Crews have extinguished an apartment fire at 241 Simcoe St and are currently ventilating residual smoke. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/d5TTSqYiMr — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) July 11, 2023