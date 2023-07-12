Menu

Canada

‘Suspicious’ apartment fire causes $200K in damage: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 2:49 pm
A closeup of an apartment building during the day with a tree and telephone pole in the foreground. A firefighter's ladder is against the building and smoke can be seen coming from the building. View image in full screen
Firefighters put out a blaze at 241 Simcoe Street in London, Ont., on July 11, 2023. via @LdnOntFire/Twitter
A fire at an apartment building on Simcoe Street near Wellington Street is being investigated as “suspicious,” police in London, Ont., said Wednesday.

The Tuesday evening fire at 241 Simcoe St. resulted in the evacuation of the building and roughly $200,000 in damages, but no injuries were reported by police or the fire department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been reported and police have not released any information about a potential suspect or suspects.

London police say members of its street crime unit are investigating with support from the fire department.

