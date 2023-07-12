Manitoba Accessibility Fund supports 42 projects, enhancing accessibility across province

The Manitoba government is providing more than $890,000 through the Accessibility Fund to support 42 projects across the province to help remove barriers for people with disabilities, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced on Wednesday.

“The MAF was created with the purpose of aiding organizations in implementing the essential changes needed to enhance accessibility in their services, ultimately improving the quality of life for all Manitobans and enabling full participation within their communities,” said Squires.

“The funding announced today will support 42 projects dedicated to promoting accessibility and inclusivity for everyone. It is truly inspiring to witness the diverse range of initiatives being supported by the grants across the province.”

The money is being given to 42 organizations across the province that meet at least one of three objectives: raising awareness about preventing and removing barriers; developing tools, resources and training to align with accessibility laws; and ensuring communication and information can be accessed electronically, in print and in person.

The South Interlake Regional Library, one of the supported projects, will receive $27,900 to remove barriers to electronic information and communication. This funding aims to make adaptive technology available and provide more than 1.2 million book titles to Manitobans with disabilities in rural areas.

“We believe that literacy is a human right that belongs to everyone. The MAF grant is providing the resources to help us bring reading materials from the Centre for Equitable Library Access to print-disabled library users in rural areas through assistive technology,” said Clint Curle, director of the South Interlake Regional Library.

Liz Wilson, CEO of FortWhyte Alive, another one of the grant recipients, said the funding will, in part, enable them to use reports of difficulties and successes from people with disabilities using the grounds.

“We currently make every effort to ensure that everyone has access but we recognize we can always improve.”

This is the second year that the fund has provided grants. In 2022, $756,000 was awarded to 30 organizations as part of the inaugural grant awards.