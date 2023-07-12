Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boissevain man arrested after Manitoba RCMP seize cocaine, cash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 12:53 pm
Items seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Items seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba man who fled from police during a drug raid on a home in Boissevain has been arrested and charged.

RCMP said they searched the Aikman Street home in the southern Manitoba town Friday afternoon, and said they seized cocaine, cash they say was derived from trafficking illicit drugs, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and resisting arrest.

Local RCMP, alongside the Manitoba RCMP West District crime reduction enforcement support team (CREST), continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seize $7 million in cocaine, meth as part of interprovincial drug investigation'
Winnipeg cops seize $7 million in cocaine, meth as part of interprovincial drug investigation
RCMPManitoba RCMPCocainecrime in ManitobaDrug Seizuredrug searchBoissevain
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices