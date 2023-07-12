Boissevain man arrested after Manitoba RCMP seize cocaine, cash

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba man who fled from police during a drug raid on a home in Boissevain has been arrested and charged.

RCMP said they searched the Aikman Street home in the southern Manitoba town Friday afternoon, and said they seized cocaine, cash they say was derived from trafficking illicit drugs, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and resisting arrest.

Local RCMP, alongside the Manitoba RCMP West District crime reduction enforcement support team (CREST), continue to investigate.