Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man charged in connection with 11 south end break-ins

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 1:35 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Kitchener is facing charges in connection with at least 11 break-ins on the border of Kitchener and Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the man was initially picked up by officers on Pioneer Tower Road in Kitchener, and found to have stolen property.

Investigators believe that the suspect had just committed a break-in nearby where bikes and car keys were taken.

Police say officers from the break, enter and vehicle theft team were called in, and the suspect was later connected to 10 other break-ins that had occurred near Limerick Drive since July 7.

A 35-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a lengthy list of charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000, attempted break and enter and possession of a Schedule I substance.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Survey looks at current public safety concerns'
Survey looks at current public safety concerns
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsPublic SafetyWaterloo Regional PoliceBreak And EnterWaterloo crimeProperty CrimeKitchener-WaterlooKitchener breakinsLimerick Drive Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices