Kitchener man charged in connection with 11 south end break-ins

A man from Kitchener is facing charges in connection with at least 11 break-ins on the border of Kitchener and Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the man was initially picked up by officers on Pioneer Tower Road in Kitchener, and found to have stolen property.

Investigators believe that the suspect had just committed a break-in nearby where bikes and car keys were taken.

Police say officers from the break, enter and vehicle theft team were called in, and the suspect was later connected to 10 other break-ins that had occurred near Limerick Drive since July 7.

A 35-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a lengthy list of charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000, attempted break and enter and possession of a Schedule I substance.

