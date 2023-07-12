Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, July 12'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, July 12
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, July 12.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A look at Saskatoon’s real estate market, kitchen trends, and cruising the river on the Prairie Lily.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Homes with pools a hot commodity in Saskatoon’s real estate market

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion is highlighting the outdoor space of a home in Arbor Creek currently on the market.

She says homes with pools are a hot commodity given the installation costs and long wait times.

Turner also looks at the current market conditions in Real Estate YXE.

Click to play video: 'Homes with pools a hot commodity in Saskatoon’s real estate market'
Homes with pools a hot commodity in Saskatoon’s real estate market

Trends in kitchen renovations: Décor and Design

Extending spaces and eclectic designs are some of the current trends in kitchen designs and renovations.

Story continues below advertisement

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design says there really are no wrong answers when it comes to designing kitchens and it involves focusing on the client’s needs.

Palibroda looks at the current trends she is seeing in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Trends in kitchen renovations: Décor and Design'
Trends in kitchen renovations: Décor and Design

Exploring the South Saskatchewan River on board the Prairie Lily

A unique way to explore the South Saskatchewan River is to take a cruise on the Prairie Lily.

Trending Now

From brunches to lunch cruises, co-owner Joan Steckhan says there are several ways people can enjoy a few hours on the river.

Emily-May Simmonds speaks with Joan Steckhan about the different cruises available in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Exploring the South Saskatchewan River on board the Prairie Lily'
Exploring the South Saskatchewan River on board the Prairie Lily

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 12

A nice pool day — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, July 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 12'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 12
Global News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon HousingDecor and DesignSaskatoon Real EstateReal Estate YXEMetric DesignExperience SaskatoonPrairie LilyKitchen Trends
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices