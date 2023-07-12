Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 12

See more sharing options

A look at Saskatoon’s real estate market, kitchen trends, and cruising the river on the Prairie Lily.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Homes with pools a hot commodity in Saskatoon’s real estate market

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion is highlighting the outdoor space of a home in Arbor Creek currently on the market.

She says homes with pools are a hot commodity given the installation costs and long wait times.

Turner also looks at the current market conditions in Real Estate YXE.

4:18 Homes with pools a hot commodity in Saskatoon’s real estate market

Trends in kitchen renovations: Décor and Design

Extending spaces and eclectic designs are some of the current trends in kitchen designs and renovations.

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design says there really are no wrong answers when it comes to designing kitchens and it involves focusing on the client’s needs.

Palibroda looks at the current trends she is seeing in Décor and Design.

3:33 Trends in kitchen renovations: Décor and Design

Exploring the South Saskatchewan River on board the Prairie Lily

A unique way to explore the South Saskatchewan River is to take a cruise on the Prairie Lily.

From brunches to lunch cruises, co-owner Joan Steckhan says there are several ways people can enjoy a few hours on the river.

Emily-May Simmonds speaks with Joan Steckhan about the different cruises available in Experience Saskatoon.

4:02 Exploring the South Saskatchewan River on board the Prairie Lily

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 12

A nice pool day — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, July 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

