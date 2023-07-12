Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Potentially fatal opioid strain circulating in community, Orillia OPP warn

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 11:42 am
Canada opioid crisis View image in full screen
Prescription bottle for oxycodone tablets and pills on a glass table. BackyardProduction/Getty Images
Provincial police are warning the public about a deadly strain of opioids circling in the Simcoe County area after two deaths in the city of Orillia.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Orillia say the two died from suspected opioid overdoses.

On July 9 around 6 p.m., provincial police responded with Simcoe County paramedics to a report of a woman in her 50s found dead of a suspected overdose at a home in Oro-Medonte Township.

On July 10, around 7 a.m., first responders responded to a report of a man in his 40s found dead of a suspected overdose at a city of Orillia residence.

These investigations are ongoing with members from the Orillia Detachment major crime unit.

Police warn that fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid, up to 100 times more potent than morphine and up to 40 and 50 times more potent than heroin.

“Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than fentanyl. The prevalence of illicit opioids distributed through drug trafficking networks continues to increase. Trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence. Drug dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill,” police said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Claims of opioid addiction from diverted safe supply'
Claims of opioid addiction from diverted safe supply

Police warn that even in very small quantities, fentanyl can be lethal and that if someone’s drug of choice is mixed with or contains fentanyl, it can potentially kill them.

Because fentanyl can’t be seen, smelled or tasted, police warn that a user can’t determine the quantity of the drug they may be using.

Anyone who experiences symptoms or sees someone experiencing symptoms of an overdose is advised to call 911.

The Good Samaritan, Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose.

Members of the public who may be at risk of experiencing an overdose, or know someone who is, are encouraged to acquire a naloxone kit available free of charge at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Community Health Centres and many pharmacies across the region.

People can learn more about overdoses and how to prevent them on the health unit’s website.

