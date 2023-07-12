Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Kingston mayor returns some ‘strong mayor’ powers to CAO, council

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 11:43 am
The mayor of Kingston says he will be returning his some of his strong mayor powers to council and the CAO. View image in full screen
The mayor of Kingston says he will be returning his some of his strong mayor powers to council and the CAO. Global News / Megan King
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson is using his newly minted “strong mayor” powers to give some of his new authority back.

In a statement sent out Wednesday morning, Paterson’s office said he has chosen to return some powers recently granted to him by the province back to council and the city’s chief administrative officer (CAO).

“Our current structure of decision-making and oversight for the city is working,” Paterson said.

“I have no interest in politicizing the roles of staff and I look forward to continuing to work with my council colleagues to tackle these tough issues.”

Of the six strong mayor powers granted to Paterson and 25 other mayors across the province on July 1, three will go back to the purview of Kingston’s council and the CAO:

  • The power to determine the city’s organizational structure will be given back to the CAO.
  • The power to appoint the CAO will be given back to council and the power to appoint heads of divisions will be given back to the CAO.
  • The power to appoint or dissolve committees that consist solely of council members will be given back to council.

Still, Paterson is keeping some of his strong mayor powers:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Bringing matters to council or vetoing bylaws to advance provincial priorities.
  • Preparing and presenting the budget to council (which would still be subject to council amendments, a mayoral veto and a council override process).
  • His ability to direct city staff in writing.
Trending Now

This comes after Kingston councillors voiced their displeasure with the new powers through a motion presented at a June 20 meeting, with all except Paterson voting to send the motion to Premier Doug Ford.

Although several of the mayors handpicked for the powers across Ontario have said they won’t use them, few have made the decision to return some of their new abilities.

On June 30, Guelph’s mayor made a similar decision to return some powers to his council and CAO.

Paterson has yet to respond to a request for further comment.

More on Politics
Bryan Patersonkingston city councilCAOstrong mayor powersbryan paterson kingstonKingston mayor patersonkingston strong mayor powersstrong mayor powers kingston
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices