Kingston mayor returns some ‘strong mayor’ powers to CAO, council

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson is using his newly minted “strong mayor” powers to give some of his new authority back.

In a statement sent out Wednesday morning, Paterson’s office said he has chosen to return some powers recently granted to him by the province back to council and the city’s chief administrative officer (CAO).

“Our current structure of decision-making and oversight for the city is working,” Paterson said.

“I have no interest in politicizing the roles of staff and I look forward to continuing to work with my council colleagues to tackle these tough issues.”

Of the six strong mayor powers granted to Paterson and 25 other mayors across the province on July 1, three will go back to the purview of Kingston’s council and the CAO:

The power to determine the city’s organizational structure will be given back to the CAO.

The power to appoint the CAO will be given back to council and the power to appoint heads of divisions will be given back to the CAO.

The power to appoint or dissolve committees that consist solely of council members will be given back to council.

Still, Paterson is keeping some of his strong mayor powers:

Bringing matters to council or vetoing bylaws to advance provincial priorities.

Preparing and presenting the budget to council (which would still be subject to council amendments, a mayoral veto and a council override process).

His ability to direct city staff in writing.

This comes after Kingston councillors voiced their displeasure with the new powers through a motion presented at a June 20 meeting, with all except Paterson voting to send the motion to Premier Doug Ford.

Although several of the mayors handpicked for the powers across Ontario have said they won’t use them, few have made the decision to return some of their new abilities.

On June 30, Guelph’s mayor made a similar decision to return some powers to his council and CAO.

Paterson has yet to respond to a request for further comment.