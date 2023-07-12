Menu

Crime

5 charged in Hamilton vehicle theft probe that saw police cruisers rammed

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 2:09 pm
Hamilton Police have laid multiple charges to four individuals responsible for several vehicle thefts in the Greater Hamilton Area. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police have laid multiple charges to four individuals responsible for several vehicle thefts in the Greater Hamilton Area. Global News
Hamilton police have charged five people in an alleged auto theft ring and believe there could be more coming as investigators discover connections across multiple jurisdictions in southern Ontario.

Detectives say the arrests are connected with a probe that started in mid-June, and involved a pair of incidents in which police cruisers would be brazenly rammed and damaged by suspects.

The first involved officers approaching a stolen car from Paris, Ont., found in Hamilton at the Lime Ridge Mall parking lot June 14.

A driver would elude officers by ramming a cruiser and fleeing the mall. The car would be found later abandoned on a random street.

Officers would be rammed by another stolen vehicle during a separate attempt to flee while investigating connections to the Lime Ridge occurrence.

A fake gun was also pointed at officers.

Detectives would not reveal when or where the episode happened citing “an ongoing investigation” as the reason for withholding the information.

Four people would be arrested in the attempt to elude officers.

All of the accused, in their 20s and identified by police in a release, are facing offences related to car theft.

A 26-year-old man is facing additional charges for pointing an imitation firearm at officers.

Detectives say they caught up with a 22-year-old connected to the Lime Ridge incident on June 19.

He is also facing offences related to car theft.

Hamilton, Hamilton news, Hamilton Police, Paris, Auto Theft, stolen cars, limeridge mall, auto theft investigation, auto theft ring
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

