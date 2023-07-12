Shooting in downtown Montreal injures one man: police

A 30-year-old male treated for a shotgun injury is believed to have been shot early Wednesday in downtown Montreal.
At around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 call alerted police to gunfire on Ste. Catherine Street near Drummond Street.
No signs of violence were found at the scene.
A short time later, another 911 call was made from a Montreal area hospital reporting a man with a gunshot injury to his leg.
The 30-year-old male’s life is not in danger, and he is not providing any information, according to police.
Returning to the scene, police discovered at least one shell casing.
No suspects have been identified.
A security perimeter was established and local surveillance cameras will be reviewed as part of the investigation.
— with files from The Canadian Press
