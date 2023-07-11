40 international students study carbon capture and storage at Regina summer school

Forty international students have come to Regina to capture knowledge about carbon. The annual International Energy Agency Greenhouse Gas R&D Programme (IEAGHG)’s CCS Summer School – is taking place this week in the Saskatchewan capital.

Eadbhard Pernot, a student from Ireland, said he is at the summer school because carbon capture and storage is a critical climate technology.

“I’m here to learn all about the technical and regulatory aspects of carbon capture and storage,” he said, “(which is) a very important technology to reduce emissions. Saskatchewan and Regina are world leaders in this field.”

Tshiamo Moleelee from South Africa is a master’s student whose dissertation focuses on looking at the investigation of carbon potential in one of the regions in her home country.

“I’ll come back with the knowledge which I can import to my fellow South Africans and also further my studies … to learn what other countries are doing because the issue is not an isolated thing,” she said. “So, it’s better that we understand what each country is doing so that we can have an integrated approach.”

The general manager of IEAGHG, which started in 2007, said the summer school has been the main international conference on carbon capture and storage every two years.

“By bringing the international students here, they get to see a real project,” said Tim Dixon. “They get to hear the lectures from leading experts. They work in groups on topics, and they present their work at the end of the week like a normal summer school. But the special thing with this one is they visit a real project, and they speak to the engineers who run it and who built it, and the storage side as well.”

This year’s focus for the students is the Boundary Dam Project, which is a coal power station where one of the units has a carbon capture facility.

The summer school is hosted by the International CCS Knowledge Centre and runs until July 15.