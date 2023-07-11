Vermont woman killed in fall from B.C.’s Black Tusk

Send this page to someone via email

A hiker from the United States is dead after falling from British Columbia’s Black Tusk, according to the RCMP.

In a Tuesday media release, Sea to Sky RCMP identified the victim as 28-year-old Nicole Killian from Richmond, Vermont.

Police said they were called around 11:15 on Monday to reports the woman had fallen off the Black Tusk Chimney and was seriously injured.

Police, paramedics and Whistler Search and Rescue responded, but the woman died of her injuries shortly afterward.

“Garibaldi Provincial Park and the Black Tusk is a highly popular area in the Sea to Sky and although readily travelled this remains a technical and advanced level hike,” Staff Sgt. Sascha Banks said in the release.

“The Black Tusk Chimney and scree portion can be extremely dangerous to even the most skilled adventurer, be sure to trip plan and assess your abilities prior to attempting this area. The Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP and Whistler Search and Rescue send their thoughts to the Killian family.”

Killian was a member of the Richmond Rescue team in Vermont, according to police.

Police passed on thanks from Killian’s family to everyone involved in the rescue attempt.

“Nicole was a rescuer of dogs and people alike. She loved her friends and family deeply. She had just earned her doctorate as a Nurse Practitioner from NYU after working tirelessly in the ER and Rescue,” Killian’s family said in a statement.

“She was impeccably herself and is irreplaceable.”

Police, the BC Coroners Service and BC Parks are working on a joint investigation into Killian’s death.

Anyone who was in the area and has information that may be relevant is asked to contact RCMP in Whistler at 604-932-3044.