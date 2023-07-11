Menu

Comments

Crime

Man charged after being chased out of Ontario home by woman with knife

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 5:33 pm
A photo of the side of a Brantford police cruiser. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an incident outside a Brantford, Ont. home on July 10, 2023 that saw a man chased by a woman with a knife in a residential neighbourhood. Don Mitchell / Global News
A man is facing a pair of charges after a bizarre occurrence in a Brantford, Ont., residential area that saw a woman chase a man out of a home with a kitchen knife.

Brantford police (BPS) say they were called out just after noon Monday to a residence on Brant Avenue near St. Paul Avenue after receiving a 911 call reporting a woman chasing a man with a sharp object.

“Investigation revealed that the man had allegedly been within the home without permission and was reported to have assaulted the female who then chased him out of the home,” BPS spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said.

She went on to say it was “not a random attack” as the man knew one of the residents in the home.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A Brantford man is facing charges of assault and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Related News
AssaultBrantfordBrantford PoliceBrantford newsbrant county newsBrant Avenuebrantford assaultSt. Paul Avenueassult charge
