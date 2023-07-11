6 charged in connection with 2022 drug bust that spanned Alberta, B.C.

Six people are facing charges relating to a drug trafficking investigation that involved police from Alberta and B.C., with one suspect believed to have fled the country, according to police in Alberta.
The investigation has been ongoing since an initial drug seizure in Lloydminster, Alta., in May 2021, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).
“From there, ALERT launched Project Deception and sought to work up the drug supply line and uproot the Edmonton and Kelowna-based suppliers,” said ALERT.
Project Deception involved partnerships with Lloydminster RCMP, British Columbia’s combined forces special enforcement unit (CFSEU-BC) and the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit.
Police searched homes in Lloydminster, Edmonton, Springbrook, Alta., and Kelowna and Vernon, B.C., in June 2022, ALERT said.
The following five suspects were arrested between June 13 and 22, police said:
- Jason Johnson, 37, from Springbrook
- Steven Rogan, 32, from Lloydminster
- Kulwant Singh Bal, 44, from Kelowna
- Gary Dhami, 32, from Kelowna
- Nikita Robertson, 26, from Edmonton
Meanwhile, a sixth suspect, 28-year-old Petar Hristov from Edmonton, is believed to have fled the country, ALERT said, adding that anyone with information on his location is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
ALERT said the drugs seized in the initial search had a street value of $571,000. Officers also found $100,000 in cash and nearly $150,000 in assets including jewelry.
