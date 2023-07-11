Menu

Canada

Severe thunderstorm watch, warnings issued for large sections of southern Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 1:25 pm
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large swathe of southern Ontario. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large swathe of southern Ontario. Getty Images
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for a large swathe of southern Ontario on Tuesday.

The agency has issued the warning and watches to an area that stretches from Windsor to Quebec and along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The affected areas include the northern portion of the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, London, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo and Barrie as well as a good portion of cottage country including the Muskoka and Kawartha Lakes areas.

Toronto, Hamilton and Kingston are currently not included in the warnings or watches.

Storms are expected to arrive in the area on Tuesday afternoon and bring wind gusts of up to 90 km/h as well as the potential for large hail.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the warning says.

Environment Canada also says that severe thunderstorms can potentially come with tornadoes.

People should avoid being on the water in case of violent and sudden gusts of winds and also take cover if a storm is approaching.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” the warning says.

