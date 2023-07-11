Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of neighbour

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his neighbour, police say.

Officers were called to a building on Langside Street on Saturday night, and say they found the body of 64-year-old Marcel Alphonse Painchaud in a residential suite.

An investigation led police to Abdiaza Ahmed Saeed, 42, a tenant in the same building who knew the victim.

According to police, an altercation broke out in Painchaud’s suite, where he was fatally stabbed.

Saeed was arrested Monday and remains in custody.