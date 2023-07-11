Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of neighbour

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 12:22 pm
A Winnipeg police forensics vehicle is seen on Langside Street. According to police, an altercation broke out and Marcel Alphonse Painchaud was fatally stabbed. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police forensics vehicle is seen on Langside Street. According to police, an altercation broke out and Marcel Alphonse Painchaud was fatally stabbed. Josh Arason / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his neighbour, police say.

Officers were called to a building on Langside Street on Saturday night, and say they found the body of 64-year-old Marcel Alphonse Painchaud in a residential suite.

An investigation led police to Abdiaza Ahmed Saeed, 42, a tenant in the same building who knew the victim.

According to police, an altercation broke out in Painchaud’s suite, where he was fatally stabbed.

Saeed was arrested Monday and remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate Langside Street homicide'
Winnipeg police investigate Langside Street homicide
HomicideWinnipeg policeStabbingSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content