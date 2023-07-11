Menu

Crime

Medieval knife seized in Prince Albert, Sask. purse robbery

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 11:42 am
Prince Albert police stopped a robbery early Tuesday.
Prince Albert police stopped a robbery early Tuesday. Prince Albert Police Service
The Prince Albert Police Service stopped a robbery as it was happening early Tuesday morning after finding a boy and a woman fighting in the 2800 block of 1st Avenue West.

Officers said they were on patrol and saw the two people fighting around 4:30 a.m. and flashed their emergency lights.

The boy ran from the scene on foot, but he was later found in the 100 block of 28th Street West.

Trending Now

Police said they confirmed through their investigation that the boy was trying to rob the woman of her purse at knifepoint, and also found the knife.

A 15-year-old boy from Prince Albert was arrested and charged with robbery and breaching court-ordered conditions. He makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

