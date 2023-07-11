Menu

Environment

Quebec cyclist injured on Kettle Valley Railway

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 12:14 pm
COSAR was dispatched to the KVR trestles Monday.
COSAR was dispatched to the KVR trestles Monday. Courtesy: COSAR
A cyclist from Quebec was rescued Monday after injuring herself while riding the Kettle Valley Railway, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue representatives said.

At around 4 p.m., the Quebec woman lost her balance near Trestle 6 and sustained both upper and lower body injuries, according to COSAR.

The nature of her fall and the extent of her injuries weren’t disclosed.

The rescue was taken on by the COSAR ebike team and medics performed first aid while waiting for the UTV team to arrive.

The patient was then transported to a waiting ambulance and taken to KGH but it wasn’t just medical professionals who contributed to her rescue.

“I’d like to thank the Myra Canyon Bike Rental first aid attendant for doing a fantastic job of stabilizing the subject,” search manager Duane Tresnich said.

“He did a great job, as did the subject’s partner who handled communications to the rescue team.”

