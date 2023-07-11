Quebec cyclist injured on Kettle Valley Railway

A cyclist from Quebec was rescued Monday after injuring herself while riding the Kettle Valley Railway, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue representatives said.
At around 4 p.m., the Quebec woman lost her balance near Trestle 6 and sustained both upper and lower body injuries, according to COSAR.
The nature of her fall and the extent of her injuries weren’t disclosed.
The rescue was taken on by the COSAR ebike team and medics performed first aid while waiting for the UTV team to arrive.
The patient was then transported to a waiting ambulance and taken to KGH but it wasn’t just medical professionals who contributed to her rescue.
“I’d like to thank the Myra Canyon Bike Rental first aid attendant for doing a fantastic job of stabilizing the subject,” search manager Duane Tresnich said.
“He did a great job, as did the subject’s partner who handled communications to the rescue team.”
- Ukraine war proves value of LNG Canada, CEO tells global gas conference in Vancouver
- From oak wilt to jumping worms: A look at the invasive species threatening Canada
- 64% of Canadians have air conditioning. Is it enough for climate change?
- CRTC sticking with current wholesale internet rate approach with slight changes
Comments