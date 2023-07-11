Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police investigate death near downtown

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 10:00 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the circumstances of a person's death on July 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating the circumstances of a person's death on July 10, 2023. File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating a death in the downtown area on Monday.

The Cobourg Police Service say officers responded to a medical complaint at a residence in the area of Division and Swayne streets, just a block north from King Street.

One person was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital where the individual was pronounced dead, police said.

On Tuesday morning, the service said officers remain at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the death. The Office of the Chief Coroner is assisting police with the investigation.

Trending Now

“The Cobourg Police confirm there is no risk to public safety,” police stated.

Police are appealing to the public for any information to call them at 905-372-6821.

More on Crime
DeathCobourg Police ServiceDeath InvestigationDivision StreetCobourg OntarioCobourg deathSwayne Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content