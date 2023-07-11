Cobourg police investigate death near downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating a death in the downtown area on Monday.

The Cobourg Police Service say officers responded to a medical complaint at a residence in the area of Division and Swayne streets, just a block north from King Street.

One person was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital where the individual was pronounced dead, police said.

On Tuesday morning, the service said officers remain at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the death. The Office of the Chief Coroner is assisting police with the investigation.

“The Cobourg Police confirm there is no risk to public safety,” police stated.

Police are appealing to the public for any information to call them at 905-372-6821.