Woman tried to nab stroller with child inside at Cambridge park on Canada Day: police

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a woman allegedly attempted to walk away with a stroller with a child inside on Canada Day at a park in Cambridge.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the incident occurred at around 11 p.m., which is around the time that the fireworks display was underway at Riverside Park.

They say after the woman grabbed the stroller, she was confronted by a parent and then took off empty-handed.

Police described the woman as in her 40s, around five feet, four inches tall with a thin build. She had her black hair in a ponytail and was said to be wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

There was a full day of festivities at the park on Canada Day including a kids zone, fireworks, a parade and a fishing derby.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.