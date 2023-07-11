Menu

Crime

Woman tried to nab stroller with child inside at Cambridge park on Canada Day: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 12:32 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a woman allegedly attempted to walk away with a stroller with a child inside on Canada Day at a park in Cambridge.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the incident occurred at around 11 p.m., which is around the time that the fireworks display was underway at Riverside Park.

They say after the woman grabbed the stroller, she was confronted by a parent and then took off empty-handed.

Police described the woman as  in her 40s, around five feet, four inches tall with a thin build. She had her black hair in a ponytail and was said to be wearing a green sweater and blue jeans.

There was a full day of festivities at the park on Canada Day including a kids zone, fireworks, a parade and a fishing derby.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

