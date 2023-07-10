Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No one injured in Thompson, Man. commercial fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 3:17 pm
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a Thompson, Man., business. View image in full screen
Firefighters tackle a blaze at a Thompson, Man., business. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thompson RCMP, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, continue to investigate a fire Saturday night at a business on Station Road in the northern Manitoba city.

Police said they were able to get access to the site’s locked compound, and searched the area with the help of fire crews. The business was closed and no one was in the building at the time of the blaze, so while firefighters tackled the flames, police evacuated the adjacent Thompson Wellbriety Centre as a precaution.

No one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Click to play video: 'Burned-down Sutherland building closes chapter in Winnipeg’s industrial history'
Burned-down Sutherland building closes chapter in Winnipeg’s industrial history
RCMPFireManitoba RCMPThompsonThompson RCMPManitoba fireOffice of the Fire CommissionerThompson fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content