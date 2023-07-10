No one injured in Thompson, Man. commercial fire

Thompson RCMP, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, continue to investigate a fire Saturday night at a business on Station Road in the northern Manitoba city.

Police said they were able to get access to the site’s locked compound, and searched the area with the help of fire crews. The business was closed and no one was in the building at the time of the blaze, so while firefighters tackled the flames, police evacuated the adjacent Thompson Wellbriety Centre as a precaution.

No one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.