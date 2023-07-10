Jamie Foxx seen waving to fans in 1st appearance since medical crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Jamie Foxx appears to be on the up and up.

In a video shared by TMZ Monday, the actor smiled and waved to onlookers from a boat — the first public sighting of the star since he suffered what his family described as a “medical complication” several months ago.

The video, taken on the Chicago River on Sunday, follows Foxx’s first tweet since his undisclosed health issue.

Boat life 🦊

Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn

— Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 10, 2023

“Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn,” the tweet, which was sent on Sunday, reads. “Stay blessed!”

In the video, Foxx appeared happy and relaxed, sitting on the large boat’s deck as he waves to cheering fans in a neighbouring boat.

View image in full screen Jamie Foxx waves to fans from a boat in Chicago. Screengrab / TMZ

On May 12, Foxx’s 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks” and “recuperating.”

He’s been attending a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and Corinne said at the time he’d been feeling well enough to engage in one of his favourite sports, pickleball.

On April 12, Corinne announced that her dad had “experienced a medical complication” the previous day. She said that “due to quick action and great care” he was on his way to recovery, but never disclosed the nature of what happened to him.

Over the weeks, celebrities have taken to social media to extend their well wishes to Foxx, but have made no mention of a medical condition.

At the time of his hospitalization, he was in Atlanta filming Netflix movie Back in Action with fellow actors Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.