Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jamie Foxx seen waving to fans in 1st appearance since medical crisis

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 2:38 pm
Jamie Foxx attends the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Jamie Foxx attends the Los Angeles screening of 'Below The Belt' at Directors Guild of America on Oct. 1, 2022 in Los Angeles. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jamie Foxx appears to be on the up and up.

In a video shared by TMZ Monday, the actor smiled and waved to onlookers from a boat — the first public sighting of the star since he suffered what his family described as a “medical complication” several months ago.

The video, taken on the Chicago River on Sunday, follows Foxx’s first tweet since his undisclosed health issue.

Story continues below advertisement

“Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn,” the tweet, which was sent on Sunday, reads. “Stay blessed!”

In the video, Foxx appeared happy and relaxed, sitting on the large boat’s deck as he waves to cheering fans in a neighbouring boat.

Jamie Foxx waves to fans from a boat in Chicago. View image in full screen
Jamie Foxx waves to fans from a boat in Chicago. Screengrab / TMZ

On May 12, Foxx’s 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks” and “recuperating.”

Trending Now

He’s been attending a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and Corinne said at the time he’d been feeling well enough to engage in one of his favourite sports, pickleball.

On April 12, Corinne announced that her dad had “experienced a medical complication” the previous day. She said that “due to quick action and great care” he was on his way to recovery, but never disclosed the nature of what happened to him.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the weeks, celebrities have taken to social media to extend their well wishes to Foxx, but have made no mention of a medical condition.

At the time of his hospitalization, he was in Atlanta filming Netflix movie Back in Action with fellow actors Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Click to play video: '‘I just had to do something’: Jamie Foxx talks saving man’s life from burning vehicle'
‘I just had to do something’: Jamie Foxx talks saving man’s life from burning vehicle
jamie foxxjamie foxx updatewhat happened to jamie foxxJamie Foxx illnessis jamie foxx okjamie foxx boatjamie foxx boat videojamie foxx medical complicationjamie foxx recoveryjamie foxx updatesjamie foxx video
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content