Blockade continues at Winnipeg landfill after deadline passes

Dozens of protesters were continuing to block a landfill south of Winnipeg after a city-imposed deadline ordering them to leave had passed.

The barricade at the Brady Road landfill was being reinforced with more than a dozen tires and wood planks Monday and some demonstrators gathered in a circle to pray.

The city issued an order late Friday afternoon demanding the demonstrators restore full access to the landfill by noon Monday.

The blockade began Thursday after the Manitoba government’s decision against searching a different landfill north of the city, Prairie Green, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been dumped.

Jeremy Skibicki faces first-degree murder charges in their deaths as well as for the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman whose remains have not been found.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, says the site has become an important symbol of remembrance and healing.