Widespread Shaw outage affecting customers in B.C. Interior

Shaw users in B.C.’s Interior may have noticed that their internet, television and home phone services are taking a break.
According to the internet and TV service provider that Rogers recently acquired, its crews are working to resolve a problem that affects internet, business internet, phone, business phone, digital TV, VOD, Gateway, BlueCurve TV and WiFi Access Points.
The cause of the outage was not explained.
Rogers-Shaw deal: Conservatives, NDP accuse ‘Liberal insiders’ of benefiting from telecoms deal
“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Shaw said in a notice posted online.
Trending Now
For those trying to contact a Shaw customer on the phone through another service provider, it may sound like they’re getting through, however, the customer is not receiving the call.
Comments