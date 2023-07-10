Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Widespread Shaw outage affecting customers in B.C. Interior

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 1:30 pm
FILE. A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2012. View image in full screen
FILE. A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Shaw users in B.C.’s Interior may have noticed that their internet, television and home phone services are taking a break.

According to the internet and TV service provider that Rogers recently acquired, its crews are working to resolve a problem that affects internet, business internet, phone, business phone, digital TV, VOD, Gateway, BlueCurve TV and WiFi Access Points.

The cause of the outage was not explained.

Rogers-Shaw deal: Conservatives, NDP accuse ‘Liberal insiders’ of benefiting from telecoms deal

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Shaw said in a notice posted online.

For those trying to contact a Shaw customer on the phone through another service provider, it may sound like they’re getting through, however, the customer is not receiving the call.

